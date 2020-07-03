LONDON, ONT. -- Canada's 'largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool' is opening later than usual due to COVID-19.

St. Marys Quarry will be opening on Monday, with some restrictions.

Due to restrictions, daily swim times have been created to ensure physical distancing, proper cleaning and staffing requirements can be met.

Patrons must register in advance through their website in order to swim during the following set times:

1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

3:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

No more than 70 individuals will be able to swim at one time.

Payment of $4.50 per child and $7.00 per youth or adult is to be made at the time of registration, as no in-person payment will be accepted. Passes will not be accepted at this time due to the advance registration.

COVID-19 screening will take place upon arrival, and individuals will be asked to follow directional signage. Physical distancing rules have been put in place, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks as the canteen will remain closed.

Although the trampoline, slide, inflatable waterpark and beach volleyball courts will be unavailable, visitors can enjoy rafts and the cliff jump.

"While much has changed at the quarry this year, some things remain the same," said Stephanie Ische, director of Community Services in a statement. "Swimmers will experience the same refreshing water, friendly staff and breathtaking scenery that has made the quarry a beloved destination for so long."

The quarry will be open seven days a week until Sept. 7.