St. Marys-based film company making 'movie magic' in rural Ontario

“Action”, exclaims Allen Kool, as shooting gets underway on the latest movie from Akoolfilm company, “Cry of Silence”.

“It’s a drama with some thriller aspects to it,” says Kool, director and Akoolfilm founder.

When the acclaimed Kool decided to settle down in St. Marys, he wasn’t sure if his 60 years of film and television production, would come with him, but his wife suggested otherwise.

“She said, if you want to make films, you can make them anywhere,” says Kool.

He’s taken her advice. “Cry of Silence” is Kool’s third movie written, shot, and produced in the St.Marys area. His first film shot here, “Sanctuary” was just nominated for three Canadian Screen Awards.

“We like to mentor, bring in young people, and teach them. I’m an old guy, and have been at it awhile. I’d like to pass the knowledge on,” he says.

One of those learning the ropes, is 22-year-old Stratford native Declan Rintoul, who is one of the main camera operators, on “Cry of Silence”.

“It’s super convenient. Way better than driving two hours to Toronto. Twenty-minute drive, and I’m on a film set, so it’s pretty cool,” he says.

Kool uses a lot of local talent for his movies, but also brings in some seasoned international actors, to reach the high level of “movie magic” he expects.

On set of “Cry of Silence” being shot near St.Mary’s by AKOOLFILM Company. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“My first movie was Malcolm X in 1992. So, I’ve been doing it along time, and now I’m pursuing my dream to become a full-time actor,” says Jim Monaco, a former NYPD detective, playing lead role “Detective Lionel Forbes” in “Cry of Silence”.

“I love St.Marys,” says Brazilian actor, Felipe Aukai. “Everybody knows everyone. We’re out of Toronto for a bit, out in the country, even if we’re doing a horror movie and such. It’s been a fantastic experience, so far.”

Akoolfilm Company has secured over 30 sets and locations around St. Marys, including the converted barn they are shooting parts of “Cry of Silence” in. With at least two more films in the works, Kool has lofty plans for film making in Perth County.

“We’re having a house built, and at the end of the month, we’ll be filming that house being burnt down. We’ve got a crew coming in from Toronto of pyrotechnic professionals,” he says.