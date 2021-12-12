St. Mary’s High School moves to online learning following COVID-19 outbreak

Windsor, Ont. -

St. Mary’s High School in Owen Sound is moving to virtual learning following a COVID-19 outbreak of five cases.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been working with the Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board to address the outbreak on Saturday.

Eleven cohorts and one bus have been impacted in the school related to the outbreak.

“At this time, the school will close to in person learning and move to virtual learning out of an abundance of caution related to cohort dismissals, not due to Public Health direction or requirements,” a news release from the health unit said. “We commend the school board on being proactive and having alterative plans for virtual learning.”

The health unit said those with COVID-19 have been contacted directly by the case and contact management team. The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the individuals, the school, school board and bus company and have identified others who may have been exposed and determined their risk level.

Due to the closure, all students and staff have been dismissed.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is asking all staff and students to be tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. The health unit is working with area assessment centres to increase appointments.

In addition to the testing centres in Owen Sound, South Hampton, Lion’s Heard, Hanover and Kincardine, the health unit is conducting drive-thru testing clinics for staff, students and other high risk contacts.

The clinics will be held Monday, Dec. 13, Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday Dec. 13 in the GBHU parking lot at 101 17th Street East between from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.