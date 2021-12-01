St. Joseph's Health Care announces more than 99% of staff fully vaccinated

London, Ont. -

The deadline for staff within the St. Joseph’s health care network came and went on Tuesday.

According to President and CEO Roy Butler, 100 per cent of physicians and over 99 per cent of staff received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Regrettably, 40 individuals have not met the requirements of our vaccination policy and their employment will be terminated,” said Butler.

Those who did not meet the vaccination policy came from different departments across the hospital network and make up less than on per cent of the total staff of 4,500.

“Nineteen of them provide direct, front-facing patient care, and 21 of the 40 would provide support service and/or administrative support,” Butler added.

This is a developing story.