Squad Box hoping to hit new heights after pandemic pause
Published Monday, May 17, 2021 4:47PM EDT
ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- The pandemic put this blossoming business in a time out, but with the hopes of kids returning to play this summer and beyond, Squad Box looks to take it’s unique service to new heights.
It’s the brain child of hockey-playing brothers Chris and Mark Voakes from St. Thomas.
The main idea is to give young athletes a pro experience when it comes to nutrition.
You can learn more here.
