Spring showers and cold temperatures continue through London region

The below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in the London region before we jump back to double digits on Wednesday.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, expect overcast skies into Tuesday morning with light snow fall.

“We’re not expecting any accumulation in London but north of the city we could expect a couple centimetres towards Huron and Perth counties.... Moving through the afternoon, still some scattered flurries around — so don’t be surprised if you see some flakes of snow,” she said.

The average high for this time of year is 13 C with a low of 3 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind west 20 km/h. High plus 4.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday: Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 13. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.