Spring-like temperatures back in the forecast

Spring-like temperatures return to the forecast Monday and continue throughout the week.

Monday will start with a mix of sun and cloud before showers move back into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will have double-digit temperatures to start the week as well but things cool off slightly towards the end of the week to more seasonal temperatures around the 7 C mark.

The normal high for this time of year is around 7 C and the low around -2 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. Wind chill minus 8 this morning

Monday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 11.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.