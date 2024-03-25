LONDON
London

    • Spring-like temperatures back in the forecast

    (Source: Wayne Bedard) (Source: Wayne Bedard)
    Share

    Spring-like temperatures return to the forecast Monday and continue throughout the week.

    Monday will start with a mix of sun and cloud before showers move back into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

    We will have double-digit temperatures to start the week as well but things cool off slightly towards the end of the week to more seasonal temperatures around the 7 C mark.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 7 C and the low around -2 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. Wind chill minus 8 this morning

    Monday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

    Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 11.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News