Spring-like temperatures back in the forecast
Spring-like temperatures return to the forecast Monday and continue throughout the week.
Monday will start with a mix of sun and cloud before showers move back into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
We will have double-digit temperatures to start the week as well but things cool off slightly towards the end of the week to more seasonal temperatures around the 7 C mark.
The normal high for this time of year is around 7 C and the low around -2 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. Wind chill minus 8 this morning
Monday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 11.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DNA kit reveals long-lost twin brothers only a drive away for Sask. woman
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
BREAKING Boeing CEO Calhoun to step down at end of 2024
Boeing said on Monday that CEO Dave Calhoun would step down from his position at the end of 2024.
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years unfolded over the weekend
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years that left 137 people dead and more than 180 more injured played out, in what President Vladimir Putin called 'a bloody, barbaric terrorist act.'
How to get around Instagram's new limits on political content
Instagram has started an automatic clamp down on the amount of political content appearing in its users' feeds, but there is a relatively quick and easy way to turn off the controls if you don't want to keep the limitations place.
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in N.S. hospital
The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier this week.
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.