Spring and winter weather to battle it out this week in London, Ont.

The spring and winter seasons will continue their battle again this week, with a major drop in temperature and the chance for flurries on Wednesday.

The region had a taste of summer this weekend, but the cool and wet weather has returned Monday with the passage of a cold front.

Showers will end Monday evening, and Tuesday will be dry during the day as southern Ontario will be in between systems.

An upper wave over Manitoba will develop into a closed low as it moves into the Northern Great Lakes region Tuesday and it is headed into southern Ontario Tuesday night. This system will bring a cold blast of air with the chance of rain mixed with snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The cold air will set up shop for a few days with flurries in the forecast Wednesday, with the high expected to hover a couple degrees above freezing.

London could also see some record cold on Wednesday. The forecasted low is -3C and the current record on April 27 is -3.9C, which was set back in 1971.

If you have some tender plants outdoors, you will need to cover them or bring them inside as there is the potential for widespread frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The flurries will have no staying power as the warm April sunshine returns Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs are set to return to seasonal Thursday and will climb back into the mid-teens over the weekend.