While people are rushing around with last minute errands before the holidays, the flu is also circulating.

The local health unit is reminding the public to wash hands frequently and prepare foods carefully with flu cases confirmed in the region and also with news there are illnesses due to E.coli.

The health unit says the E. coli illnesses are linked to romaine lettuce and have affected 40 people across the country.

While this time of year is something many people look forward to, it is also the time when illnesses can grab hold and take the energy out of the festivities, officials say.

Here are some tips for a healthy holiday:

Clean hands using soap and warm water before preparing food. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also effective to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria.

Wash food items, especially lettuce, thoroughly.

Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood and their juices away from other food items.

Use a food thermometer to ensure food is cooked to the proper internal temperature.

Chill leftovers within two hours of serving.

Don’t prepare food for others if you are feeling sick or unwell.

Get vaccinated against influenza.