WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit has multiple spots available for those who qualified for the new Ontario Senior Dental Care Program.

Two dentists have been recruited and are ready to go. In order to qualify, the recipient must be 65 years or older, a resident of Ontario, and have an income less than $20,000.

If you have a card, call and book an appointment.

The Ministry of Health looks after eligibility and enrolment of the program. Application forms can be obtained through them.

For more information on the Senior Dental Care Program, visit: www.ontario.ca/SeniorsDental

- With files from Kate Otterbein