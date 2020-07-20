MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 35-year-old London man is facing half-a-dozen charges after allegedly fleeing police then spitting and attempting to bite officers once he was arrested.

Police were called to a downtown park around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after a man seated there was allegedly hit with a stick multiple times without provocation.

The suspect fled, but witnesses showed police photos and they were able to identify him.

He was quickly located in the area of Richmond and Pall Mall streets, but again fled while throwing pylons into the southbound lanes of Richmond and running through lanes of traffic.

He was stopped by police, but reportedly resisted and again began running away.

Police say they took control of the suspect around 8:45 p.m., but he spit in the face of the arresting officer, then spit on and bit a second officer.

A third officer became involved once the suspect was handcuffed but refused to walk to the police cruiser. That officer was also spit on and the suspect reportedly also attempted to bite the officer.

The initial victim in the park sustained minor injuries and did not proceed with charges. Two of the officers also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

As a result, a 35-year-old man has been charged with: causing a disturbance, mischief under $5,000, resisting arrest and three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.