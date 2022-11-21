Speeding leads to drug charges for London woman
A speeding charged turned into much more for a London woman, according to police.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale for driving more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit.
When searching the vehicle, police say the found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and crack-cocaine, with a street value of just under $130,000.
A 29-year-old has been with traffic and drug-related offences and was held in custody for a bail hearing.
