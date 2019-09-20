A single-vehicle rollover crash on Blueline Road south of Waterford, Ont. has left one man dead, OPP say.

Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. on Friday

A northbound vehicle reportedly lost control and entered the ditch, rolling several times.

"The driver was subsequently taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the attending physicans," Sanchuk says.

Early investigation suggests a lack of seatbelt use and speed are believed to have been contributing factors.

Blueline was expected to remain closed from Concession 11 Townsend to Concession 12 Townsend for several as the OPP continues to investigate.