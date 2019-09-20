Featured
Speed may have been factor in fatal rollover crash in Norfolk County
OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk discusses a fatal rollover crash in Norfolk County, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (OPP West Region / Facebook)
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 12:29PM EDT
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Blueline Road south of Waterford, Ont. has left one man dead, OPP say.
Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. on Friday
A northbound vehicle reportedly lost control and entered the ditch, rolling several times.
"The driver was subsequently taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the attending physicans," Sanchuk says.
Early investigation suggests a lack of seatbelt use and speed are believed to have been contributing factors.
Blueline was expected to remain closed from Concession 11 Townsend to Concession 12 Townsend for several as the OPP continues to investigate.