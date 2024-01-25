Special weather statements and advisories: Rainfall, fog in store for the Forest City

From locally heavy rainfall to dense fog, the London, Ont. region and surrounding counties find themselves under multiple weather alerts on Thursday evening.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex due to the possibility of “locally heavy rainfall” beginning Thursday night.

Potential hazards include 15 to 25 mm of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

The weather system will move into southern Ontario Thursday night and taper off Friday, and at times may be heavy.

Also included in the special weather statement are Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.

Environment Canada warns that localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage, and that frozen ground may also have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

Fog advisory still in effect

In addition to the rainfall, a fog advisory remains in effect for London-Middlesex Thursday evening.

According to Environment Canada near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring, as dense fog patches will persist over the area Thursday, with some fluctuations in visibility expected through the afternoon hours.

Also included in the fog advisory are Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, and as a result travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday night: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening. Rain beginning late this evening. Fog patches dissipating late this evening. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h after midnight. Temperature rising to 5 C by morning.

Friday: Rain ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. High 6 C. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 5 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of snow or rain. High 3 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High 1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 2 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 5 C.