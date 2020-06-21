Advertisement
Special weather statement: Strong thunderstorms possible into the evening
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 3:44PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday, warning of the possibility of strong thunderstorms.
Storms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon because of the hot and humid air mass lingering over Southwestern Ontario.
These brief storms could produce wind gusts to 80 km/h.
There's also a chance these storms could create pea to dime size hail, as well as heavy downpours.