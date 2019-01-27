

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and region.

It says snow will develop later on Monday morning and persist into Monday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible.

It says there may be an impact on the commute both Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

A snowfall warning may be required as the system approaches.

Lambton, Oxford, Huron and Perth Counties are also under the special weather statement.

Meanwhile a snow squall warning has been issued Sunday for the Bruce Peninsula, the Owen Sound area and other parts of Grey and Bruce Counties.

Environment Canada says snow squalls have developed in the northwesterly flow off Lake Huron and are expected to continue into Sunday evening before weekend later in the night.

Local snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely by Sunday evening.

Locations currently impacted include: Wiarton, Pike Bay, Red Bay, Hope Bay, Cape Croker, Hogg and Morley.

A snow squall watch is in effect for Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and Southern Bruce County. Environment Canada says westerly winds continue to generate off-lake flurries Sunday.

Under the the strongest snow squalls, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate, Environment Canada says.

With persistent snow bands, southern Bruce County could see up to 20 cm.