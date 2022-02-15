Special Weather Statement Issued, messy mix of weather on the way

Sunshine continued Tuesday in southern Ontario as high pressure held over the region.

Daytime highs remained well below normal, but a pattern shift is coming Wednesday.

A warm air mass will lift towards the Great Lakes, pushing temperatures well above the freezing mark.

A taste of spring to start as sunshine will greet you Wednesday morning, the calm before the storm, in advance of a messy mix of winter weather.

A cold front will advance towards the Great Lakes through the day and Gulf moisture will stream northward ahead of the front.

Widespread rain will move in Wednesday night as the cold front advances toward southern Ontario.

There is a lot of moisture to tap into with this storm and models are predicting rainfall amounts from 10-25 mm late Wednesday, into early Thursday.

A significant amount of runoff is possible as the ground is frozen, andadding in rain will create some rising water on rivers and streams in the region.

The cold front will move slowly across the area Thursday, and depending on how quickly this boundary moves through, will effect precipitation type.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Wednesday afternoon, warns of the wintery mix on the way.

Freezing rain mixed with ice pellets are possible with this storm Thursday afternoon and evening.

Heavy moisture laden snowfall will follow as the cold air seeps in behind the front Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Accumulation between 4-8 cm is expected across the area.