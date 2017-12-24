

CTV London





It will be a white Christmas in Southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

The agency says a low pressure system will sweep south of the Great Lakes Sunday, bringing with it another round of snow.

The region will get 5 to 15 centimeters of snow on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day.

It will start in the afternoon, with the bulk of the snow falling Sunday night.

Environment Canada says travelers should adjust their plans if possible.