Special weather statement issued for London region with humid weather expected Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region as the first heat event of the season is expected Monday.

The forecaster is warning the areas of London, Parkhill, Eastern and Western Middlesex County, Komoka and Strathroy that hot and increasingly humid weather is expected on Monday into Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to reach near 30C in many areas with a brief dip into the mid to upper teens at night.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low thirties, and with minimum temperatures in the low twenties in many areas, little relief from the heat is expected.

Temperatures are expected to cool down Wednesday.

The forecaster warns these weather conditions pose a health risk when you aren’t used to the heat.

While everyone is at risk, it is greater among older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Drinking lots of cool liquids before feeling thirsty, dressing for the weather and spending more time in a cool place are some ways to help prevent heat illness.