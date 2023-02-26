Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region

Make sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement has been issued for the region, with freezing rain and strong winds possible Monday and into Monday night.

The regions included in the statement are London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

The weather authority warns of precipitation possibly beginning as a brief period of snow or ice pellets before it transitions into freezing rain, and then rain showers or drizzle as the daytime high climbs above freezing.

A few millimetres of ice accretion will be possible before the precipitation transitions to rain on Monday afternoon or Monday evening.

Environment Canada cautions that the exact amount of freezing rain that may occur is currently unknown, and advises residents to monitor future forecasts as the weather event draws closer.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the week

Sunday: Mainly sunny. 30 km/h winds, gusting to 50 km/h. High of 3 C, wind chill of – 10 in the morning.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Freezing rain or ice pellets beginning early in the afternoon. Sustained winds at 20 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, increasing to sustained winds of 40 km/h with gusts of us to 70 km/h early in the afternoon. High of 1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High of 5 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries of rain showers. High of 9 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of 0 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 1 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 0 C.