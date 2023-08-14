Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.

A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially "significant" rainfall through Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.

Potential hazards include “significant rainfall with amounts near 50 mm” and possible thunderstorms.

The weather event is slated to begin to Monday night and last through late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Environment Canada added that rainfall warnings may be issued for areas that see prolonged periods of heavy rain or areas hit by multiple thunderstorms that produce heavy rain.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Monday night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Rain mixed with drizzle overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 10 – 20 mm. Low 16 C.

Tuesday: Periods of rain or drizzle with a risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. High 20 C, feeling like 25 C with the humidex.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 26 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 25 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 24 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.