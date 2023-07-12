Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties

A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning of at least 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is currently in effect for much of the region. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are forecast, with isolated amounts of up to 100 mm possible.

The timing for the weather event is expected to begin Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada added that embedded thunderstorms are also possible, and that it remains uncertain at this time which regions will receive the highest rainfall amounts. With this in mind, rainfall warnings may be issued later in the day.

Here are the regions impact by the special weather statement

London-Middlesex

London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County

Elgin County

Rodney, Shedden and Western Elgin County

St. Thomas, Aylmer and Eastern Elgin County

Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia, Petrolia and Western Lambton County

Watford Pinery Park and Eastern Lambton County

Oxford-Brant