Special weather statement issued for London and surrounding area

The day may have started off warm and sunny, but a special weather statement has been issued for London and the surrounding area, with significant amounts of rainfall expected Monday and into Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the area of London-Middlesex is at risk of 25 to 50 mm of rain, with higher amounts of rainfall possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

The special weather statement is in effect for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Environment Canada says that the weather event will Monday afternoon and last into Tuesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front approaches from the west, but will taper off Tuesday as a new cold front approaches.

As the front moves its way through the region, Environment Canada advises that rainfall warnings may be required for some areas.