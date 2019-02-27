

There's more snow falling over a chunk of southern Ontario.

A Special Weather Statement is in place across the London region, including Lambton, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford counties.

Snow is expected to intensify into Wednesday afternoon bringing 10 centimetres or more to the region.

Meanwhile Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the area from Niagara to Durham Region, just east of Toronto.

The agency is calling for around 15 centimetres of snow in those areas, but say the amount could be well past 20 centimetres towards the west end of Lake Ontario.

Environment Canada says snowfalls should taper off by tonight.

With files from The Canadian Press