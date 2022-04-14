Special weather statement in effect London-Middlesex and surrounding areas
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario on Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected in the morning as a cold front moves through the region.
Although strong gusts may ease slightly in the afternoon, winds are expected to shift to the southwest in the late afternoon and expected to ease slowly through the evening.
The statement stretches from Windsor-Essex, through Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, Elgin and up through Barrie.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet with missiles, and one official said Thursday that the vessel sank. Russia said the Moskva was badly damaged by a fire that forced the warship's evacuation but that it was still afloat.
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Inside the 30-hour search for the New York shooting suspect
A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.
Anishinabek First Nations sign historic agreement with feds to self-govern
Five communities within the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario have signed a historic agreement with the federal government that would see them move away from the Indian Act and into self-governance.
Certain fridges recalled in Canada because people are falling and getting hurt while attempting to open freezer
Some GE brand fridges have been recalled in Canada following reports that at least three people were seriously injured in the U.S. while attempting to open the freezer section only for the handle to detach, causing the customer to fall over.
Kitchener
Victim in fatal crash near Alma was teacher at local school
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has confirmed the victim of a deadly crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus near Alma on Wednesday was a teacher at Alma Public School.
Ontario confirms 23 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase
Another 23 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Ontario as officials log another increase in hospitalizations related to the virus.
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
Windsor
Free construction trades training program for youth in Chatham-Kent
Youth in Chatham-Kent can apply for a free training program in the construction trades.
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to strong winds
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to windy conditions.
Barrie
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Innisfil man accused of sex crimes granted bail
After spending more than 12 days in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, 19-year-old Curtis Gamble is heading home.
Failing to buckle up main factor in collision deaths among younger people: OPP
Provincial police are set to launch a long weekend safety campaign on Friday.
Winds gusts up to 70 km/h expected in parts of the region
It will be a blustery Thursday heading into Easter weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Northern Ontario
Two First Nations to start Ring of Fire environmental assessment
Officials are celebrating what they are calling a 'historic milestone' for the Ring of Fire development in Ontario's Far North.
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
Ottawa
Man charged with inciting hatred near Parliament Hill
A 34-year-old man has been charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving a racist flag and shouting slurs in downtown Ottawa last month.
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
Toronto
Toronto police unveil largest single day illicit drug seizure in force’s history
Toronto police have charged a 29-year-old after finding more than 280 kilograms of drugs in a stash house, which they say is the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force’s history.
Montreal
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again with nearly 100 in ICU, highest since February
There are now 2,154 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Quebec, according to public health, and 96 of them are in intensive care.
Amazon taps Jamie Lee Curtis to produce new comedy series about Quebec maple syrup heist
Amazon Studios is teaming up with Hollywood actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a new comedy series based on the most Canadian heist ever.
Atlantic
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Questions remain about N.B. school-bus incident that left girl with serious injuries
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Winnipeg
Hospitalizations increasing, 5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba
New data shows severe outcomes due to COVID-19 are increasing in Manitoba, with hospitalizations up and more deaths reported.
Many divisions opt to keep schools closed as blizzard continues
Many school divisions in southern Manitoba are opting to keep schools closed on Thursday as the blizzard enters its second day.
Calgary
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
Man suffering from gunshot wound limps from CTrain station into the Beltline
An early morning shooting has sent one man to hospital.
Edmonton
Classes cancelled at southeast Edmonton school after overnight fire
Fire crews were on scene at T.D. Baker early Thursday morning after a portable classroom caught fire.
Whitemud Drive reopens near Quesnell Bridge after crash, man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash closed Whitemud Drive's southbound lanes near Quesnell Bridge overnight.
Shotgun fired twice in Fort Saskatchewan hotel robbery, man injured
A man is in serious condition after a possible robbery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday night.
Vancouver
Billionaire Elon Musk in Vancouver for TED Talk after offering to buy Twitter
Elon Musk is scheduled to speak at a conference in Vancouver just a short time after offering to buy a social media giant for more than US$40 billion.
B.C. agriculture minister confirms avian flu outbreak at Okanagan farm
An avian flu outbreak has been confirmed at a farm in B.C.'s Okanagan, the province's agriculture minister said in a statement Thursday.
BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of Easter long weekend
BC Ferries is facing a number of cancellations ahead of the long weekend due to a mechanical issue on one vessel.