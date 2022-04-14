Special weather statement in effect London-Middlesex and surrounding areas

A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected in the morning as a cold front moves through the region.

Although strong gusts may ease slightly in the afternoon, winds are expected to shift to the southwest in the late afternoon and expected to ease slowly through the evening.

The statement stretches from Windsor-Essex, through Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, Elgin and up through Barrie.