Special weather statement in effect for the region
Showers are expected to push into the region through the afternoon as a moisture laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin.
The showers are expected to become more widespread and heavy at times tonight along with the risk for thunderstorms as a more unstable air mass moves in.
Showers will continue into Wednesday morning but are expected to become more isolated and ease off in intensity. Some areas may potentially receive in excess of 45 mm and may require to be upgraded to a rainfall warning.
There still remains a high degree of uncertainty on where the heaviest rain will setup.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
