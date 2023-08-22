Special weather statement in effect for much of the region

The previous few days of sunshine seen in the Forest City have been replaced with rainfall and thunderstorms, as multiple counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch or special weather statement.

According to Environment Canada, Sarnia-Lambton is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Meanwhile, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant are under a special weather statement.

Thunderstorms over Lower Michigan are expected to move into the area Wednesday morning. Environment Canada said areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may receive rainfall amounts of near 50 mm.

Another round of severe thunderstorms is possible late this afternoon into tonight.

For the middle of the workweek, showers or thunderstorms will end early in the afternoon, with mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The afternoon will see a risk of thunderstorms, with a high of 25 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidex.

Overnight Wednesday, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms and a low of 18 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday Night: Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 18.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 24.