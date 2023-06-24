Special weather statement in effect for London region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario, including the Middlesex-London and Elgin County regions.

Localized heavy rainfall with near 50 mm is possible Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and rainfall warnings may be issued as thunderstorms develop.

Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe

Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon and a high of 26 degrees, feeling more like 32.

Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with showers expected overnight, a risk of thunderstorm, and a low of 16 degrees.

Sunday will have very similar conditions. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 27, feeling like 33.

Sunday night will be cloudy and rainy with a low of 19.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.