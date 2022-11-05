Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont. region

Saturday morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise, but now it’s time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is currently in effect for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

The main hazards on Saturday are strong southwesterly winds, with sustained winds of 50km/h expected, gusting to 70 to 80 km/h, and isolated gusts of up to 90 km/h possible.

The timing for the strong winds is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and ending later in the evening.

Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed around by the wind and cause damage or injury, and that isolated power outages are possible.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Sunday: Mainly sunny, windy. High of 16 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 12 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 12 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 16 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 15 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High of 10 C.