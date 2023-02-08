Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont.

A special weather statement is in effect for the London, Ont. region and neighbouring counties as heavy rains and strong winds are forecasted to begin overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, London-Middlesex remains under a special weather statement slated to take effect overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, in which heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecasted.

Regions impacted under the statement include London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

The potential hazards include rain, at times heavy, with totals between 15 to 25 mm expected. Also possible are southwesterly wind gusts of between 70 to 90 km/h.

The timing of the special weather statement is overnight Wednesday and lasting until Thursday evening.

Environment Canada warns “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," "isolated utility outages are possible” and “localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage.”

London-Middlesex is not the only county under Thursday’s special weather statement, with Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant also included.

A freezing rain warning however is also in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.

The main hazard includes a “brief period” of freezing rain expected Thursday morning, with light ice accretion possible.

The risk of freezing rain is greatest over areas of high terrain, but as temperatures climb above the freezing mark freezing rain will transition into rain.

Environment Canada advises people that “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” to “slow down driving in slippery conditions,” “watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," and that drivers should “be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."