Special weather statement in effect as heavy rainfall soaks region
London’s mild and sunny weather has been traded in for heavy rainfall and gusty winds as a low pressure system makes its way through the region on Friday night and Saturday.
According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a strong area of low pressure with gusty winds is making its way through the region beginning Friday night, with 15 to 25 mm of rain expected overnight.
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.
Atchison said the bulk of the rainfall will occur during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.
As the rain moves out of the region however cold air will follow in its place.
London will reach its daytime high of 9 C on Saturday during the midmorning hours, and then temperatures will fall going into the afternoon.
With cold air in the region, Atchison said the rainfall will transition to lake-effect flurries going into Sunday, with gusty winds and a daytime high of 0 C.
London’s upcoming forecast
Friday night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this evening. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h near midnight. Low 8 C.
Saturday: Periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near noon. High 9 C with temperature falling to 4 C in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Sunday: Flurries. Windy. High 0 C.
Monday: Sunny. High 6 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 12 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
