Special weather statement in effect
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region as the first heat event of the season is expected Monday.
The weather authority is warning the areas of London, Parkhill, Eastern and Western Middlesex County, Komoka and Strathroy that hot and increasingly humid weather is expected on Monday into Tuesday.
Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to reach near 30C in many areas with a brief dip into the mid to upper teens at night.
Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 30s, and with minimum temperatures in the low twenties in many areas, little relief from the heat is expected.
Temperatures are expected to cool down Wednesday.
Monday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.
Monday Night: Clear. Wind light this evening. Low 19.
Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Thursday: Sunny. High 21.
Friday: Sunny. High 21.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; 21 bodies recovered
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.
Independent report on military sexual misconduct to be released today
A highly-anticipated report on sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military, and recommendations for a path forward, will be released today.
Russian troops fought street by street with Kyiv's forces in battle for key Ukrainian city
Russian troops pushed farther into a key eastern Ukrainian city and fought street by street with Kyiv's forces Monday in a battle the mayor said has left the city 'completely ruined' and driven tends of thousands from their homes.
Nova Scotia man known online as 'Raging Dissident' faces 13 firearms-related charges
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man charged following an anti-mask protest outside the home of the province's chief medical officer is facing 13 firearms-related charges in an unrelated incident.
Pacific season's 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Bands of rain and gusty winds lashed Mexico's southern Pacific coast Monday as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, advanced slowly toward a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in the airport and was late for her own wedding after an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Phoenix was delayed.
WATCH | 'Heart-stopping video' shows three young people nearly getting hit by GO train
Video has been released showing three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train, with one person dodging the train with only a foot to spare.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
-
Power outage in Cambridge causes closure of two schools
Two school in Cambridge has been closed for Monday due to a power outage.
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Windsor to spend $650,000 to transform key districts
City of Windsor officials are unveiling a $650,000 plan to transform several key districts.
-
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
-
Chatham-Kent woman charged with assaulting her mother
A 26-year-old Chatham-Kent woman is facing assault charges after a dispute with her mother.
Barrie
-
Man accused of carrying loaded gun on Barrie street arrested after foot chase, police say
Officers in Barrie arrested an allegedly armed man after a short foot chase early Sunday morning.
-
Wasaga doctor's door crasher busted
A woman accused of ditching a car into a doctor’s doorway has been arrested.
-
Midland hospital cancels strict outbreak restrictions
A Midland hospital's COVID-19 outbreak is over.
Northern Ontario
-
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
-
Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.
The Ontario PC Party wasn’t about to let a few rogue protesters deter them from getting their message out to supporters Sunday.
-
Timmins multicultural festival returns
Hundreds celebrate diversity in Timmins for the first time since the pandemic began.
Ottawa
-
Doug Ford grilled about no-show during Ottawa power outage
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath are both in Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Ottawa officials to give storm recovery update at 2 p.m.
Hydro crews are now focusing on "smaller pockets" of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
-
Here is the lineup for this year's Canada Day party in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage has unveiled the lineup for this year's Canada Day celebrations.
Toronto
-
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in the airport and was late for her own wedding after an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Phoenix was delayed.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Heart-stopping video' shows three young people nearly getting hit by GO train
Video has been released showing three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train, with one person dodging the train with only a foot to spare.
-
Southern Ontario about to get hit by 'first heat event' of the season. Here's how hot it will get
While hot and humid weather has already touched down in Southern Ontario, temperatures are set to soar this week.
Montreal
-
Body found in a burned building in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood
Montreal firefighters found a person in the rubble after a fire early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Côte-des-Neiges district. The building is a government-subsized housing complex for low-income seniors.
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths
Quebec's health ministry is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row Monday and another drop in overall hospitalizations.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is expected to testify before an inquiry Monday, but the public will be barred from listening.
-
Nova Scotia man known online as 'Raging Dissident' faces 13 firearms-related charges
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man charged following an anti-mask protest outside the home of the province's chief medical officer is facing 13 firearms-related charges in an unrelated incident.
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
'Powerful' Colorado low bringing heavy rain, wind to southern Manitoba
Those living in southern Manitoba should brace for a heavy downpour and strong winds at the start of the week.
-
Winnipeg man charged in city’s 22nd homicide of 2022
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a 31-year-old woman’s death over the weekend.
Calgary
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
-
Elk aggression on the rise in Canmore during calving season
Canmore residents and visitors are being asked to take extra caution in the town and on the trails following several reports of female elk aggressively protecting their young.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays cooler with showers Monday
Showers today, then summer-like conditions leading in to June.
Edmonton
-
Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of murdering Métis hunters
Closing arguments are expected today at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road.
-
Mrs. Universe, SI model Ashley Callingbull joins Elks' game-day hosting team
To the list of career accomplishments that includes model, motivational speaker and actress, Ashley Callingbull is adding CFL host.
-
Driver sought after motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run
Mounties are asking for help identifying the driver who fled from the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Parkland County early Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Forecast for insects? Made-in-Vancouver project may help growers, gardeners
At a time of year when most people are closely watching the temperatures, a new project is coming to a Vancouver university this summer that involves a different kind of forecasting.
-
'Boy it's hard!': Fed-up professional football player asks for help to find a home in Vancouver area
Even professional athletes struggle to find housing in Vancouver.
-
Victim of Surrey homicide identified; investigators believe incident was targeted
The victim of a recent Surrey homicide has been identified by police, with investigators saying his death was not random.