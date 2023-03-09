Special weather statement for London region

A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region.

The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.

The snow is expected to start Friday morning over southern Ontario and reach the Niagara region by Friday afternoon.

According to CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison, there is still some uncertainty on the path of the low and forecast snowfall amounts could vary.

Here's a look at the forecast

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High plus 3.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 30 km/h overnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming north 30 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 11.

Saturday: Cloudy. High zero.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.