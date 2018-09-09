Featured
Special weather statement ended, Monday still cold and wet
Heavy rain storm
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 10:48AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 10, 2018 6:10AM EDT
Pull out your umbrellas, the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon will affect the London region.
A special weather statement issued for London and Middlesex, as well as Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford has ended but Monday still promises to be cold and damp.
Elgin County was also under a rainfall warning which has ended.
London will only get up to about 18 degrees Monday with cloud and drizzle most of the day.