Pull out your umbrellas, the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon will affect the London region.

A special weather statement issued for London and Middlesex, as well as Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford has ended but Monday still promises to be cold and damp.

Elgin County was also under a rainfall warning which has ended.

London will only get up to about 18 degrees Monday with cloud and drizzle most of the day.