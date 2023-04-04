Special weather statement comes to an end
A special weather statement for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant has ended.
Overnight rain accumulation that continued early into Tuesday morning was expected to reach upwards of 40mm with 50mm in some areas.
According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, “In the coming days we’ll see water levels rise, we’ll have another system come in on Wednesday with the potential for severe weather. We could see some strong thunderstorms moving through Wednesday, which will lead to heavier amounts of rainfall.”
For today, localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.
Here’s a look at the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle early this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High 11.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6.
Wednesday: Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming south 30 late in the morning. High 21. Humidex 26.
Thursday: Clearing. High 11.
Friday: Sunny. High plus 5.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
