Special weather statement and weather advisory was in effect for London region

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario, including the Middlesex-London, Elgin County, and parts of Grey-Bruce.

A rainfall warning had been issued for Oxford County and the Huron-Perth region as well.

Localized heavy rainfall with near 50 mm is possible Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and rainfall warnings may be issued as thunderstorms develop.

Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

Environment Canada has also issued a weather advisory for the region, as conditions are favourable for funnel clouds Saturday afternoon and evening.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Environment Canada says to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon and a high of 26 degrees, feeling more like 32.

Saturday night will remain partly cloudy with showers expected overnight, a risk of thunderstorm, and a low of 16 degrees.

Sunday will have very similar conditions. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 27, feeling like 33.

Sunday night will be cloudy and rainy with a low of 19.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.