Southwestern Public Health to close mass clinics two days a week, focusing on mobile clinics
Starting this week, mass vaccination clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays as Southwestern Public Health focuses on mobile clinics.
Beginning March 1, the St. Thomas Memorial Auditorium and Woodstock Goff Hall clinics will be closed those days to allow the staffing of pop-up clinics throughout Elgin and Oxford Counties.
“We have had a decline in appointments and walk-ins at our mass immunization clinics, and the weather is not favourable for travel. This is a good time to get back out to smaller communities to make getting a booster or child vaccination easier,” says Jaime Fletcher, with the health unit.
Appointments can still be made for first, second or booster shots for anyone five and older. Walk-ins are also accepted at all clinics too.
For a full list of mobile clinics click here.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
Live updates: IOC urges others to exclude Russian athletes
International sports bodies are moving to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and push Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
African refugees experience racism, aggression while trying to flee Ukraine
African students and residents of Ukraine have experienced racism and aggression while trying to flee the country across borders to safety, leading to international outcry.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Crisis in Ukraine: A family saved
A Ukrainian mother and her five children, ranging in age from 17 to six months, are safe thanks to a Polish man who drove to the border, dropping off donations. But when he got there, he felt the duty to offer his Krakow home for shelter.
MPs holding special debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine tonight
Members of Parliament will be holding a take-note debate in the House of Commons on Monday evening, to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine and Canada's response.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
Canada's UN ambassador calls Putin's nuclear alert a 'tactic'
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put nuclear deterrent forces on high alert is a 'tactic' intended to encourage the West to 'back off.'
'You know that you might die': Guelph soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in Russian war
A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
New airline touches down at Waterloo Region's airport
The first plane for Canada Jetlines touched down this weekend at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
No new COVID-19 deaths, 52 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 233 new high risk cases and 52 hospitalizations since Friday.
What you need to know about the new COVID-19 measures at the border
Eased COVID-19 restrictions at the border took effect on Monday, with fully vaccinated travellers no longer needing an expensive pre-arrival PCR test result to enter Canada. Here's what you need to know about the new rules at the border.
Windsor Regional Hospital to host virtual 13th Hats On For Healthcare campaign
Windsor Regional Hospital is launching its 13th annual Hats On For Healthcare with a fundraising goal of $50,000 for the new mental health program at the hospital’s Ouellette Campus.
COVID-19 Barrie clinic closed temporarily due to health measures protest
The RVH COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie is closed Monday due to a planned, organized protest against public health measures.
Man killed in snowmobile crash south of Parry Sound
A 63-year-old southern Ontario man was killed after his snowmobile hit a pressure crack on Lake Joseph, provincial police say.
York Regional Police now using life-saving What3Words app
York Regional Police (YRP) is now using a life-saving app to provide quick assistance to those in need.
-
Ontario lifts vaccine passport and new rules for travellers arriving in Canada: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
'Freedom Convoy' donations frozen, could flow to Ottawa residents
The funds donated to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will remain frozen pending the outcome of a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents.
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly decline
The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 continues to slowly decrease in Ottawa with the province set to relax COVID-19 rules this week.
'It’s a scam': Ontario warns residents not to click on link in licence plate refund text
The Ontario government says it is aware of a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to help individuals get their licence plate renewal fee refunds.
Two people facing hundreds of charges after alleged sexual assaults in Toronto spanning over 17 years
Two people from Toronto are facing hundreds of charges after allegedly sexually and physically assaulting dozens of people, including children, over the past 17 years.
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of IWK Health Centre, a children's hospital in Halifax, has been found guilty of fraud after using public money to pay for more than $45,000 dollars of personal expenses.
Here is a list of items Maritimers can donate to help people in Ukraine
Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to help the people of Ukraine. Here is a list of items they need and details about how you can help.
LIVE AT 1 PM | Three arrested following death of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
One person sent to hospital following early morning shooting: Winnipeg police
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood has sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.
Canadian banks can no longer do transactions with Russian Central Bank
Effective Monday, all Canadian financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in any transaction with the Russian Central Bank, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced.
Less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
New 9th Avenue bridge, connecting Inglewood with East Village, opens
Calgary city officials opened the Ninth Avenue S.E. bridge Monday morning, replacing a temporary bridge that had been in place during the removal of the original 110-year-old Inglewood bridge that had reached the end of its lifespan.
1 in critical condition after fire in southeast Edmonton apartment complex
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's number of COVID-19 hospital patients dropped on Friday below 1,300 for the first time since late January.
Pre-offer period, strata documents, more transparency among suggestions to address B.C.'s real estate challenges
A B.C. association is calling for what it says are sweeping changes to address challenges in the province's real estate market.
3 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Dog rescued after fall down 30-foot embankment in West Vancouver park
A dog has been safely reunited with its owners after taking a tumble down a steep embankment in West Vancouver over the weekend.