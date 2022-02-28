Southwestern Public Health to close mass clinics two days a week, focusing on mobile clinics

Starting this week, mass vaccination clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays as Southwestern Public Health focuses on mobile clinics.

Beginning March 1, the St. Thomas Memorial Auditorium and Woodstock Goff Hall clinics will be closed those days to allow the staffing of pop-up clinics throughout Elgin and Oxford Counties.

“We have had a decline in appointments and walk-ins at our mass immunization clinics, and the weather is not favourable for travel. This is a good time to get back out to smaller communities to make getting a booster or child vaccination easier,” says Jaime Fletcher, with the health unit.

Appointments can still be made for first, second or booster shots for anyone five and older. Walk-ins are also accepted at all clinics too.

For a full list of mobile clinics click here.