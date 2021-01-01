TORONTO -- Southwestern Ontario should brace for snow, ice and freezing rain on New Year's Day.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for several cities and their surrounding areas, including London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, Huron-Perth, Brant County and Waterloo region.

The weather agency says precipitation is forecast to begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain in the evening.

Ice is expected to form along with the freezing rain, making roadways, sidewalks and parking lots slippery.

As well, the agency warns that outages may occur.

The forecast says the rain should transition to snow overnight.

(The Canadian Press)