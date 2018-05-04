Featured
Southwestern Ontario in for a windy day
A mix of warm and stormy weather for spring in Windsor, Ont.dsor
CTV London
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:25AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements across southwestern Ontario as strong gusty winds are expected this afternoon.
A low pressure system coming across Lake Huron will bring rain and thunderstorms along with the winds.
Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are likely with some areas seeing some gusts up to 90 km/h.
The winds will die off overnight as a high pressure system moves in.