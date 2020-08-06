MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Girls' Night Out brand wine may soon be available with a little extra something to soothe and relax.

Colio Estate Wines and Eve & Co, a cannabis production company, announced Wednesday they are partnering to produce a cannabis-infused version of the wine.

Calling the wine and cannabis producer 'sister brands,' Eve & Co President and CEO Melinda Rombouts said in a statement the plan is focused on women.

“We are very excited to be working with Colio and the tremendous team behind the Girls’ Night Out brand. The combination of Colio’s expertise with our high-quality cannabis extract allows us to provide consumers with a new cannabis-infused beverage which aligns very well with our female-oriented vision."

Both brands are based in Southwestern Ontario, with Eve & Co's NMC producing cannabis products and medical marijuana, with a one million square foot greenhouse in Strathroy, Ont., while Colio is in Harrow, Ont. on the shores of Lake Erie.

Jim Clark, president and CEO of Colio, added, “Colio is delighted to be working with Eve & Co to produce a new cannabis-infused beverage that builds on the success of the Girls’ Night Out brand at satisfying the tastes and palates of female wine aficionados or connoisseurs.”

The companies have signed a three-year license agreement, with options to extend.

The wine is expected to be on the market before the end of the year.