LONDON, ONT. -- Four Huron-Kinloss Township residents are facing various charges following a raid on a Lucknow, Ont. home Friday.

South Bruce OPP executed a search warrant at a Willoughby Street address and seized crystal meth and oxycodone worth just under $5000.

Police also seized digital scales, cell phones, a stolen pick-up truck and a stolen ATV, all worth $29,500.

The accused will appear in court Oct. 27.