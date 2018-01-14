

CTV London





A man who allegedly drove a vehicle at two cruisers and injured an officer was caught after fleeing his vehicle in South Bruce.

OPP say about 1 p.m. on Saturday, a blockade was set up to try to apprehend a male wanted in connection to uttering threats in an incident involving a firearm two days earlier in the Township of Huron-Kinloss.

The man had been seen in a vehicle on Bruce Road 6 in Ripley.

Police say when they attempted to block the roadway, the man drove toward it and damaged two cruisers.

A passenger vehicle was also damaged a short distance away before the male fled from his vehicle.

After a short foot chase the male was apprehended and taken into custody.

The man and a female passenger inside his vehicle had minor injuries.

A South Bruce OPP officer also went to hospital where he was treated for a fractured wrist and released.

A 30 year-old man from Huron-Kinloss is facing several charges.