South Bruce OPP officer injured, two cruisers damaged as man tries to avoid capture
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 10:52AM EST
A man who allegedly drove a vehicle at two cruisers and injured an officer was caught after fleeing his vehicle in South Bruce.
OPP say about 1 p.m. on Saturday, a blockade was set up to try to apprehend a male wanted in connection to uttering threats in an incident involving a firearm two days earlier in the Township of Huron-Kinloss.
The man had been seen in a vehicle on Bruce Road 6 in Ripley.
Police say when they attempted to block the roadway, the man drove toward it and damaged two cruisers.
A passenger vehicle was also damaged a short distance away before the male fled from his vehicle.
After a short foot chase the male was apprehended and taken into custody.
The man and a female passenger inside his vehicle had minor injuries.
A South Bruce OPP officer also went to hospital where he was treated for a fractured wrist and released.
A 30 year-old man from Huron-Kinloss is facing several charges.