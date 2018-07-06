

CTV London





South Bruce OPP are hoping to talk to someone they say may have intervened in an alleged sexual assault.

OPP are investigating an incident in the early morning hours of May 27, at a property in the 1100 block of Concession 12 in Brant Township.

This property is located north of Walkerton in the Municipality of Brockton.

Investigators believe that someone intervened in the alleged sex assault and are looking to speak with that person.

A tip line has been set up at 519-272-3202.

The line is capable of receiving texts, pictures and calls.

Investigators are requesting anyone with pictures from the party to text them to the tip line or to call.