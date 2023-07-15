South Bruce OPP investigating early morning fatal car crash

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a collision on Highway 21 between Saratoga Road and Concession 12 in Township of Huron-Kinloss just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said the driver of the single vehicle involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Road closures were placed at the scene for the protection of emergency responders, but the roadway has since been re-opened.

This is an ongoing investigation.