South Bruce OPP investigating early morning fatal car crash
Emergency personnel responded to reports of a collision on Highway 21 between Saratoga Road and Concession 12 in Township of Huron-Kinloss just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
Officers said the driver of the single vehicle involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Road closures were placed at the scene for the protection of emergency responders, but the roadway has since been re-opened.
This is an ongoing investigation.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed on Saturday to a hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, adding that it appeared the veteran Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Research associate at the University of Guelph fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects, depriving future generations of the "magic" they experienced as a child.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
Fungi could be crucial in storing emissions and fighting climate change, study finds
A new study found that fungi stores a third of carbon from fossil fuel emission, playing a major role in the fight against climate change.
Kitchener
-
'Getting our momentum back': Heavy events return to Cambridge Scottish Festival
The Cambridge Scottish Festival kicked off Friday night and this year's event includes the return of a fan favourite.
-
Two taken to hospital after SUV hits Waterloo building
An SUV hit an LCBO in Waterloo early Saturday morning, and police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Early morning shooting leads to attempted murder charge
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for attempted murder following an early morning shooting Saturday.
-
‘Barbie has always been an inspiration’: Barbie’s silver screen treatment an exciting time for fans
A Windsor woman showcases her massive Barbie doll collection ahead of the release of the new Barbie movie.
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
Barrie
-
'I've given up,' 2 years since Barrie tornado and many residents are still waiting to return home
Two years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen unfinished houses.
-
Barrie man charged with speeding over 100km/h on city street, spits in officer's face
A Barrie man accused of speeding over 50 kilometres per hour on a city street and spitting in the face of an officer faces multiple charges.
-
'This affects more than just celebrities’: Hollywood's lingering strikes threaten Canadian media
A labour disruption of historic proportions is perhaps the last thing the Canadian film and TV industry needed.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drinks
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
Ottawa
-
More than one tornado could have hit Ottawa on Thursday: NTP
Researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University are in Ottawa investigating the damage from Thursday's storm, and there are possible signs more than one tornado touched down.
-
Collision between car and tractor trailer closes all lanes of Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.
A serious collision has closed all lanes of Highway 401 near an eastern Ontario OnRoute.
-
Here's what experts say could help keep roofs from blowing off in the event of a tornado
As the cleanup continues after a tornado ripped through the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, researchers at Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project suggest a $200 hurricane tie could have prevented some of the roof damage to homes in the area.
Toronto
-
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
-
Mississauga readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest at city hall
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Burlington
A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision in Burlington.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
Vehicle caravan protests Quebec French-language law in Montreal
A caravan of vehicles is cruising through Montreal on Saturday protesting Quebec's French-language law, Bill 96.
-
Driver who hit 2 construction workers turns himself in, not facing charges: Montreal police
A driver who injured two road workers in a hit-and-run at a construction site earlier this week has turned himself in and was released without charges, Montreal police said Friday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robbery
Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
-
Goats steal the show at local yoga class
Blossom Grove Farm in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., has found a creative and unique way to encourage people to come out and get active with the help of four-legged yoga instructors.
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
Winnipeg
-
Fargo police officer killed, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- One police officer was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota, that also left the suspect dead, police said. A witness told The Associated Press that she saw a car crash and police standing around before gunfire broke out.
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary as smoky skies expected to linger through final weekend of Stampede
Environment Canada issued an air quality statement early Saturday morning for Calgary that predicted smoky skies throughout the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede.
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
Milk River ER closed for a week due to physician shortage
The Milk River emergency room is shutting down for a week.
Edmonton
-
Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies, but show set to go for Saturday
The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.
-
Miette Road in Jasper remains closed after it's declared unsafe
Parks Canada announced that Miette Road in Jasper will remain closed for the time being pending delivery of a report.
-
1 man arrested after shots fired in Wabasca, Alberta
One person is under arrest after shots were fired in a neighbourhood in Wabasca late Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Decision to reactivate Vancouver fountains that use drinking water questioned amid B.C. drought concerns
The recent decision to reactivate several Vancouver-owned fountains that use millions of litres of drinking water annually is being scrutinized as B.C. officials sound the alarm about worsening drought conditions across the province.