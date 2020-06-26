LONDON, ONT -- South Bruce OPP is investigating a report of animal cruelty in Chesley.

On June 17, reports were made after an individual discovered parts of a small animal along 4th Street north west.

Police are reminding the public that animal cruelty can lead to a maximum of five years in jail if convicted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).