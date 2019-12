LONDON, ONT. -- One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Arran-Eldeslie Township.

South Bruce OPP say the crash happened around 7 a.m. Saturday on Concession Road 10 East between Side Road 10 and Side Road 15.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch

One person was confirmed dead at the scene.

OPP continue to investigate.