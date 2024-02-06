LONDON
London

    • 'Someone knows something': OPP renew call for help in 25-year-old cold case

    Elgin County OPP are renewing a call to the public to help solve a double homicide that happened 25 years ago.

    The video above shows CTV News footage from outside 11-553 Wellington Road in Southwold on Feb. 2, 1999.

    The fire department and police responded to an early morning house fire where Roger Smith and Wendy Haveron were found dead.

    Investigators determined the couple died from blunt force trauma and the fire at their home was deliberately set.

    A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

    Police and family members believe that someone may know something, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, about the killings. 

