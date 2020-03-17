LONDON, ONT -- It’s a trend that started with a few grocery stores throughout the region, and now a big name player is following suite across the country.

Shoppers Drug Mart announced Monday night that they will be dedicating the first hour of each shopping day exclusively to “customers that need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities.”

In a tweet the pharmacy chain which also carries essential groceries advised the public to confirm their local Shoppers are participating. The decision to vary hours can depend on the franchisee.

To go along with their dedicated hour, Shoppers Drug Mart will also offer a 20 per cent seniors discount on regular priced items for the first hour every day.

1/2 Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities. — Shoppers Drug Mart (@ShopprsDrugMart) March 17, 2020

The chain’s move follows a precedent already being set by other local grocers.

The Value Mart in Aylmer will also be offering a dedicated shopping hour at the start of each day for anyone over 65 years of age. The store will open for the wider public at 9 a.m.

Your Independent Grocer in Ingersoll will have shopping from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for anyone over 65 years of age as well.