Some musicians weary as local music scene fires back up

'After the Lounge' performing at Eastside Bar & Grill, London, Ont. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) 'After the Lounge' performing at Eastside Bar & Grill, London, Ont. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver