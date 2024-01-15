Some buses cancelled, bitter temperatures over London with watches and warnings for the region

Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario.

All rural buses in Huron-Perth are cancelled Tuesday and St. Anne's Catholic Secondary School in Clinton is closed due to inclement weather.

Huron-Perth is under a weather advisory calling for reduced visibility in areas of blowing snow Tuesday and into Tuesday night, while Grey-Bruce is under a snow squall warning with an additional 30cm of snow on the way by Wednesday morning.

Blowing snow and squalls are expected Tuesday in midwestern Ontario, according to CTV News meteorologist Julie Atchison, with wind chill values as cold as – 23 C expected early Wednesday.

"We are tracking a couple of weak fronts that will move through the area, generating some light snowfall Thursday into Friday with daytime highs of minus 8 and minus 7 C," said Atchison. "We'll hold on to the bitterly cold temperatures until we get to Monday, back into a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 2 C."

Lake-effect snow showers are winding down, but the winds will continue to cause blowing snow and low visibility at times in midwestern Ontario Monday night.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Flurries ending late this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 22.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 8.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.